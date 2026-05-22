John Curtis (La.) football releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Louisiana, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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One of the state of Louisiana’s top high school football teams in New Orleans (La.) John Curtis recently released their 2026 schedule, with several huge matchups on tap. The game on the slate that stands out the most is a road game in the Lone Star State on Sep. 4 against Houston (TX) North Shore.

Among the top returners for the Patriots for the upcoming season are 2028 four-star safety Jaden Keelen and three-star wide receiver Jarvis Stevenson.

The full John Curtis 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 19 – at Covington (LA) St. Paul’s, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 – at Metairie (LA) East Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Sep. 4 – Houston (TX) North Shore, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Louisville (MS), 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – at Lafayette (LA) Renaissance Charter Academy, 7 p.m.

Sep. 26 – at New Orleans (LA) St. Augustine, 3 p.m.

Oct. 3 – at Metairie (LA) Archbishop Rummel, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – New Orleans (LA) Edna Karr, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 – New Orleans (LA) Brother Martin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at New Orleans (LA) Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 – New Orleans (LA) Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Chalmette (LA), 7 p.m.

Here’s the 2026 John Curtis Christian Patriots Varsity Football Schedule!



📍Home Games at Ed Daniels Field at Muss Bertolino Stadium



📍WK 1 vs North Shore (TX) at @RaginCajunsFB



📍WK 8 vs Jesuit at @LionUpFootball



**All games subject to change**



#PatriotPower#BCFL pic.twitter.com/VFRN6DJNZa — John Curtis Christian Football (@CurtisFootball1) May 21, 2026

John Curtis Christian ended last season with a 9-3 record, falling to St. Augustine in the state semis, 31-29, and as the state’s second ranked team via the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about John Curtis Christian School

John Curtis Christian School, located in River Ridge, Louisiana, offers a comprehensive athletic program with a focus on excellence and character development. The school’s athletics include a wide range of sports such as football, basketball, baseball, and track. Emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and leadership, John Curtis aims to provide students with a balanced experience that promotes both athletic skill and personal growth. The program is known for its strong competitive spirit and commitment to fostering well-rounded student-athletes.

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Pelican State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Louisiana.