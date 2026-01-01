John Wall Holiday Invitational: SPIRE Academy (Ohio) defeats Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

The 2025 John Wall Holiday Invitational wrapped up on Tuesday evening in Raleigh. In the championship game of the Coby White bracket, SPIRE Academy (Ohio) picked up a statement win over Southeastern Prep (Fla.).

SPIRE, coached by the legendary Kevin Boyle, was propelled by double-digit scoring efforts from star junior shooting guard King Gibson, senior power forward Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan and junior three-star point guard Darrell Davis.

Gibson was named the MVP after dropping 16 points on 7-16 shooting. The No. 10 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle got it done inside the arch, as did everyone else. SPIRE made just a pair of 3-pointers in the win.

Rinaldo-Komlan, an Iowa State signee, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass. Davis added 12, while senior Alabama four-star small forward Tarris Bouie finished with nine points and eight boards.

Coach Calipari and John Wall just pulled up to watch #14 Southeastern 🆚 #8 Spire 🚨👀



Spire won the John Wall Holiday Invitational championship game 63-57 🔥🔥🔥 @JohnWallHoliday @JohnWall @SPIREHoops pic.twitter.com/ce5aEXR4qv — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 31, 2025

Southeastern Prep built an 8-point lead after the first quarter, but rough shooting in the next two periods saw the momentum shift to SPIRE. The Falcons made it competitive late in the fourth, but it was too little too late. They were paced by five-star juniors in center Obinna Ekezie Jr., who shined once again with 17 points and six rebounds, and small forward CJ Rosser, who had 13 points and 10 boards. Junior four-star point guard Beckham Black had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

SPIRE has emerged as an elite destination on the high school circuit and having Boyle at the helm is a major reason why. The former Montverde Academy (Fla.) man is building a monster in Geneva, Ohio.

Before defeating SEPA, SPIRE picked up wins over Ambassador and Greensboro Day. Behind a loaded roster, it’ll be in the mix to stamp its status as the top team in the nation come the end of the 2025-26 season this spring.

