Jon Kitna testifies against Ohio high school NIL deals: 'We rushed into this'

Jon Kitna, a former National Football League player turned high school football coach, gave his proponent testimony for House Bill 661, which aims to prohibit name, image, and likeness deals for Ohio high school sports athletes.

An excerpt of his testimony, which is available on the Ohio House of Representatives website, reads, “In my opinion, I feel that we have rushed into the world of Name, Image, and Likeness. I know that the world in which we live is driven by the ability to make money, and I certainly understand the legal ramifications of not allowing individuals to capitalize on their ability to make money. The issue I have is that I feel we went from a stance of no, that is not going to happen in Ohio, to yes, we will embrace this. I, for one, am not clear on what is allowed or prohibited.”

Last November, the Ohio High School Athletic Association passed a referendum that allowed high school athletes to engage in NIL deals. This decision came after the family of wide receiver Jamier Brown sued the OSHAA regarding NIL.

Jon Kitna has been Lakota East’s football coach since 2023. From a 1-8 finish in his first year, Kitna guided the Thunderhawks to an 8-4 finish in 2024 and 8-5 last season. Before coaching Ohio high school football, he also coached Lincoln High School (Washington), Waxahachie (Texas), Brophy College Preparatory (Arizona), and Burleson (Texas). He also became a quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

Before he became a high school football coach, Kitna was an NFL quarterback for 18 seasons. The former Central Washington standout signed with his hometown team, the Seattle Seahawks, as an undrafted free agent. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and the Cowboys before retiring in 2013.

Jon Kitna was the NFL’s 2023 Comeback Player of the Year. He finished his career with 2,677 completions for 29,745 yards and 169 touchdowns.