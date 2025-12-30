Jon Lindsey steps down as Camden County (Ga.) football coach after a month on the job

After just a month and a half on the job, Camden County (Ga.) is now back on the search for another head football coach.

Jon Lindsey, who was a former defensive coordinator at Camden County, has stepped down as head football coach of the Wildcats according to an announcement by the school. Lindsey had previously served previously under legendary head coach Jeff Herron, who won 334 games and five state championships during his time with the Wildcats. Below is an excerpt from the statement by Camden County.

‘Camden County Schools announces that Coach Jon Lindsey has stepped down from the Head Football Coach position at Camden High School due to personal, unforeseen reasons. Out of respect for Coach Lindsey’s privacy, no further details will be released.

The school system remains committed to providing a positive and stable athletic experience for students.

Plans are underway to ensure leadership and continuity within the football program, and additional information will be shared when appropriate.’

Lindsey had replaced Travis Roland, who the school announced on Wednesday was relieved of his duties on after finishing with one playoff appearance and a 13-8 record over the course of two seasons leading Camden County. Roland had come over from Mainland (Fla.) and in three seasons compiled an overall record of 30-10, leading the Buccaneers to Florida’s Class 3S state championship over St. Augustine in 2023.

