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Jordan Brand Classic 2026: Boys' roster for all-star showcase

Wg0vf-nP_400x400by: Keegan Pope30 minutes agobykeeganpope

More than two-dozen of the country’s top girls and boys basketball recruits are headed to Los Angeles Friday night for the Jordan Brand Classic, one of the top showcase games in the country over the past two decades.

The game, which began in 2002, will feature 19 of the top 25 recruits in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking, including consensus No. 1 prospect Tyran Stokes. All eyes are on the Rainier Beach (Wash.) star, who is one of the lone remaining uncommitted five-stars in the class. Kansas and Kentucky are considered the favorites to land his commitment, whenever that decision comes.

Tipoff is at 7:30pm PDT on April 17. The game will be broadcast on the NBA’s YouTube page and the NBA app.

Below are the prospects slated to play in the boys’ game at El Camino Junior College in Torrance, California:

SF Maximo Adams
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22
Status: Committed to North Carolina

SG JJ Andrews
School: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18
Status: Signed with Arkansas

SF Tajh Ariza
School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38
Status: Signed with Oregon

SF Tarris Bouie
School: SPIRE Academy (Charlotte, NC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 54
Status: Committed to Alabama

SF Bruce Branch III
School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
Status: Committed to BYU

SF Cole Cloer
School: IMG Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 59
Status: Committed to Alabama

SG Quentin Coleman
School: The Principia School (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32
Status: Committed to Illinois

SF Christian Collins
School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5
Status: Committed to USC

SG Jason Crowe Jr.
School: Inglewood (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10
Status: Signed with Missouri

Arafan Diane
School: Iowa United Prep
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16
Status: Committed to Houston

SF Caleb Gaskins
School: Columbus (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13
Status: Committed to Miami

SF Austin Goosby
School: Dynamic Prep (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26
Status: Committed to Texas

SG Bryson Howard
School: Heritage (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14
Status: Signed with Duke

SF Vaughn Karvala
School: CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 57
Status: Committed to Indiana

SG Colben Landrew
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 24
School (Hometown)Wheeler (Alabaster, AL)
Status: Signed with UConn

CG Brandon McCoy
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Status: Committed to Michigan

PG Dylan Mingo
SchoolLong Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6
Status: Uncommitted

PG Carlos Medlock
School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 52
Status: Signed with Michigan State

Adonis Ratliff
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19
Status: Signed with USC

Darius Ratliff
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23
Status: Signed with USC

SF Jaxon Richardson
School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 27
Status: Committed to Alabama

PG Deron Rippey Jr.
School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
Status: Committed to Duke

PG Miles Sadler
School: CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30
Status: Signed with West Virginia

SG Qayden Samuels
School: Bishop McNamara (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 28
Status: Committed to Alabama

SG Jordan Smith Jr.
School: Paul VI Catholic (DC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2
Status: Committed to Arkansas

SF Tyran Stokes
School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
Status: Uncommitted

PF Cameron Williams
School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
Status: Signed with Duke

SF Elijah Williams
School: TMI Episcopal (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34
Status: Committed to Baylor