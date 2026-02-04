Jordan Smith Jr., Paul VI Catholic dominate DeMatha Catholic

Once again, Jordan Smith Jr. and Paul VI Catholic proved why they are the number one team in the Rivals Composite Team Rankings. The Panthers easily defeated DeMatha Catholic, 67-50, improving their record to 21-2 and maintaining their undefeated status in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Smith, the third-best prospect in the Class of 2026, led the Panthers with 20 points. Brian Mitchell Jr., Matthew Mena, and Brandon Young had ten points each, while Turk Brown finished with nine. Danny Abass (13 points) and Ace Meeks (10) were the only players in double digits for DeMatha Catholic.

This victory extends Paul VI Catholic’s winning streak to five games, and they have won 17 of their last 18 matches. Jordan Smith Jr. said after the road victory, “Good DeMatha team, really physical. The vibe was excellent. We’ve played our best basketball in a long time, especially on snowy days. Just came out and played our highest level of basketball against a great team.”

The five-star senior added about how they limited Meeks, “He’s a really good player. We knew he was going to hit some shots. But I think we did a really good job defensively, sending bodies at him at all times.”

Jordan Smith Jr. named among the nation’s best high school basketball players

The best shooting guard also commented on the improvement of his game, saying, “After the first quarter, I didn’t have to rush. My team has had the rhythm overall, and I’m just getting them involved, building their confidence. It helped me later in the game because it opened up lanes and shots for me.” Smith still ended up leading the team in scoring despite having zero points in the first quarter.

Finally, regarding his McDonald’s All-American selection, Smith commented, “It’s a dream. I’ve been dreaming about it since my freshman year because I found out how big a deal it was. Just to see it on TV and get all the texts. I called my dad and probably said that I was better than him. It really means a lot. I feel blessed.”

After the victory over DeMatha Catholic, Jordan Smith Jr. and Paul VI will return to action against Bishop McNamara on February 7.