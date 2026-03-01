Jordan Smith, Paul VI Catholic (Va.) wins fourth straight state title

Just a week after Paul VI Catholic (Va.) went on to win a third straight third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tournament championship, they have continued another title streak on Saturday night.

Arkansas 5-Star Plus commitment Jordan Smith Jr. helped lead the Panthers to a fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state championship, defeating Bishop O’Connell, 64-52. Paul VI Catholic is the No. 1 team in the country, according to the latest Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings.

Smith Jr. simmered in the scoring department compared to his 39-point explosion in the WCAC title game, with the future Razorback finishing the night with nine points and chipping in grabbing eight boards.

Picking up the slack for the Panthers was fellow teammates Lawrence Brown (Florida Gulf Coast signee) and Brian Mitchell Jr., whom both led the scoring with 17 points apiece, respectively.

Paul VI Catholic improved to 33-2 on the season as the Panthers continue to make their case of being the nation’s top high school boys basketball team. The only two losses on the season for Smith and the Panthers came against Florida’s Prolific Prep and Calvary Christian Academy.

Panthers’ head coach Glenn Farello is also building a case of his own to win the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, leading the top team out of the DMV region and ranked No. 1 via the latest Virginia 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings. Farello is one of 10 head coaches around the country on the watch list for the award.

