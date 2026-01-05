Josh Niblett stepping down as head coach at Gainesville (Ga.)

After four seasons of leading the Gainesville Red Elephants, Josh Niblett has decided to step away as the head coach at one of Georgia high school football’s top programs.

According to a report by AccessWDUN, Niblett informed his staff on Monday that he intends to step down as the head football coach at Gainesville. Niblett was coming off a 2025 season in which he guided the Red Elephants to the GHSA Class 5A state championship game, falling to Thomas County Central.

Through four seasons at the helm, Niblett compiled an overall record of 45-9 at Gainesville, reaching the postseason all four years with the Red Elephants.

Niblett and Gainesville went through a tumultuous 2025 season, which was highlighted when the GHSA previously suspended 39 players after the conclusion of an investigation into a sideline-clearing brawl took place in the third quarter of a Class AAAAA second round playoff contest between the Gainesville and Brunswick.

The GHSA eventually allowed Gainesville to proceed through the Class 5A playoffs and permitted use of the 39 players, with the Red Elephants then going on to defeat Langston Hughes and Rome en route to the state championship game.

The news comes as a surprise after Niblett had taken Gainesville to the 5A title game and the Red Elephants are slated to return multiple key pieces to the roster, including Clemson quarterback commitment Kharim Hughley and three-star Nigel Newkirk.

Gainesville finished No. 7 in the final 2025 Georgia high school football rankings.

More about Gainesville High School

