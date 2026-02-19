JSerra Catholic (Calif.) adds two former NFL'ers to football staff

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) head football coach Hardy Nickerson Sr. is beefing up his coaching staff with former NFL players.

According to announcements made by the JSerra Catholic’s football program, the Lions’ have added former NFL players Steve Beuerlein and Chris Conte as assistants to the staff for the 2026 season. The school announced that Beuerlein will be the quarterbacks assistant and Conte as defensive backs/passing game coordinator.

JSerra Catholic hired Nickerson, who spent more 16 seasons in the NFL playing middle linebacker between four separate teams, leading Bishop O’Dowd to a state title in California. The Dragons went 11-4 last season and won the CIF 5-AA championship.

Beuerlein was a fourth round pick of the 1987 NFL Draft and played in the league from 1987-2003, winning Super Bowl XXVII and earning a Pro Bowl nod in 1999.

Conte played safety in the NFL and was selected in the third round of the 2011 draft, playing from 2011-2018 for the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions parted ways with Victor Santa Cruz after three seasons running the football program. Santa Cruz finished his time as the lead man with a 14-18 overall record from 2023-2025.

This past 2025 season, JSerra Catholic was out-scored by opponents 402-223 and the Lions were a lowly 3-12 when it came to playing within the vaunted Trinity League, one of the toughest high school football leagues in the country.

More about JSerra Catholic High School

JSerra Catholic High School, located in San Juan Capistrano, California, is a respected private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and strong emphasis on spiritual growth. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. JSerra’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

