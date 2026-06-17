JSerra Catholic (Calif.) and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) headline inaugural national flag football showdown

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) was named today as one of eighteen teams that will compete in the inaugural girls’ national flag football showdown this year. The Lions, who finished the season with a 28-0 record, finished the season ranked second in the nation in Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings.

Finishing the season with an undefeated record, JSerra captured the CIF Southern Section Division I championship by defeating the team directly below them in the rankings, Orange Lutheran (Calif.). The Lancers will also be competing in MaxPreps ‘ inaugural national flag football showdown.

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“Eighteen elite teams, featuring some of the top talent in the nation, will compete in pool play Friday, Sept. 11, and then bracket play Saturday, Sept. 12. That includes the top two teams in the country at the end of the fall 2025 season, JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) and Central (Ala.).” MaxPreps announced today,

In its announcement, MaxPreps also listed the other eighteen participants in the inaugural showcase. Included in that is Bonita Vista (Calif.), Camarillo (Calif.), Carlsbad (Calif.), San Diego Del Norte (Calif.), Kalispel Glacier (Mont.), Huntington Beach (Calif.) Sacramento McClatchy (Calif.), Merced (Calif.), Newport Harbor (Calif.), Orange Lutheran, San Marcos (Calif.), Danville San Ramon (Calif.), Torrey Pines (Calif.), Vincent Memorial (Calif.), and West Park (Calif.)

The final time not listed is Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (Calif.), the new home of the high school girls’ flag football player of the year, Makena Cook. Cook, a class of 2027 prospect, was recently named the Rivals 2025-2026 high school girls flag football Player of the Year.

Throwing for 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns last year, Cook helped guide the Lancers to the CIF Southern Section D1 state championship game. Additionally, she also made history after becoming the first girls’ high school flag football player to receive a D1 P4 offer from Nebraska.

The Rivals player of the year is currently committed to Georgia for soccer. However, should she choose to declare for the Cornhuskers, it will be in perfect time. This comes after they announced that they would be the first Power 4 school to add NCAA flag football as a sport, starting from 2028.

“It hasn’t even set in for me. I’m still in shock thinking about a Power 4 school, No. 1, even has a flag football team, let alone to have an offer from them is something so special. I’m still in shock about it.” The flag football star told First Alert 6.

Following the announcement of teams for MaxPreps inaugural showcase, it is likely that Cook will be playing fo her new school in San Diego. Being held on Sep 11-12th, the company also announced its intent to stream every game, with more details coming in the future.