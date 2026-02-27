Judge grants restraining order to Arizona high school boys basketball team, ban lifted for state semifinal

According to a Arizona Republic report, a Pinal County judge has granted a temporary restraining order on Friday, which officially allows the Coolidge High School’s boys basketball team to be reinstated into the 3A state playoffs, for the meantime bypassing the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s (AIA) 365-day ban on postseason that was imposed this week.

The 3A state semifinal game against Snowflake, which would have automatically moved the Lobos on to the state championship game, is set to take place on Saturday 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time.

“There was no other time to play that semifinal game,” AIA executive director Jim Dean said via the report. “We have a full slate of games (Friday). We have a full slate of games (Saturday).”

The AIA had placed the entire Coolidge athletics department under a 365-day probation stemming from allegations of taunting during a high school boys basketball postseason game last week, a 64-53 win over Chinle. The penalties included a playoff ban imposed on all of the teams at the school, which Coolidge is currently appealing the association’s decision.

Video footage was sent in to the AIA which led to the association launching an investigation into the serious allegations. The accusations brought upon reaction from a number of people around the state, including Arizona legislator Myron Tsosie.

If the sanctions are upheld after this weekend’s state semifinal, Coolidge will be disqualified from the postseason in all sports for one year. All Coolidge athletic teams would then become ineligible for postseason play during this one-year period, per AIA Bylaw 16.1.

The reports state that Dean and the AIA will review with their legal team on what the next steps will be regarding the injunction. The judge’s orders only allow for the boys basketball team to continue their run, with all other sports remaining under the state-imposed probation.

Coolidge is currently 23-7 on the season and are the No. 62 ranked team, according to the latest Arizona 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

