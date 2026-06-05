Julian Champagnie reigniting Bishop Loughlin Memorial (N.Y.) and Christ the King (N.Y.) rivalry in NBA finals

Julian Champagnie reignited the iconic Brooklyn Bishop Loughlin Memorial (N.Y) and Middle Village Christ the King (N.Y) rivalry during Wednesday night’s NBA finals Game 1 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, following a viral moment.

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In the middle of game 1, with the New York Knicks coming out on top, the former Bishop Loughlin student and Region Lions alumni Jose Alvarado exchanged a moment after the Spurs star knocked a 3 over his former high school’s rivals’ graduate.

“From high school rivals to the NBA FinalsJulian Champagnie and Jose Alvarado have been going at it for years.” Bleacher Report shared the moment Champagnie knocked a three-pointer over Alvarado.

Champagnie, a three-star recruit coming out of high school, starred for Bishop Loughlin in his junior year, averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds. However, it was his senior season when he really drew recruiting attention, averaging 17.2 points and earning All-CHSAA “AA” First Team honors. Meanwhile, Alvarado graduated two years earlier as a four-star recruit.

Graduating two years apart, the two frequently matched up against each other during their time in varsity basketball. Included in those matchups was the notable Class AA Brooklyn/Queens Division Semi-Finals. Alvardo was a senior and Champagnie a sophomore, as Bishop Loughlin took the game in overtime, with the Spurs star putting up 11 points while Alvardo fouled out at the end of regulation.

Almost six years on from that game, the two schools have had conflicting fortunes in the division. While the Royals finished the season third with a respectable 12-7 record, the victors of their encounter in 2017 finished dead last in the division with a 0-15 record. With the number of NBA talents to come from the school in the past, the Lions currently have no ranked prospects on their roster.

Meanwhile, the Royals are currently the home of three-star SG Skye Ragoo. A class of 2028 prospect, the shooting guard who was recently added to the school’s roster at the end of last year. He is one of the top-ranked prospects in the state, ranking fourth in New York according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Following the Knicks’ victory in game 1, Champagnie will not return to New York until Game 3. The former Bishop Loughlin and Christ the King alumni will clash again in state at 8:30 on June 8th at Maddison Square Garden.