Junipero Serra (Calif.) football to take on Kahuku (HI) in 2026

The 2026 California high school football season is shaping up to be one of the more highly anticipated campaigns in recent memory, with parity dominating the Golden State. One of those teams, Junipero Serra, is looking to take it up a notch this upcoming fall with their recent schedule release.

According to the Padres’ high school football handle via Instagram, Junipero Serra will be taking on Hawaii powerhouse Kahuku in the second week of the season on Sep. 4. The Padres are set to open up the 2026 season with Open Division runner up De La Salle to kick things off.

Not many teams in the state have the kind of impressive 2027 class like the Padres as they’re set to bring back three-star talents in safety Malakai Taufoou, tight end Jace Cannon, linebacker Dylan Modena and defensive lineman Lemani Fehoko.

The full Junipero Serra 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times and set to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 28 – De La Salle

Sep. 4 – at Kahuku (HI)

Sep. 11 – at St. Mary’s

Sep. 25 – at Bellarmine Prep

Oct. 3 – Valley Christian

Oct. 10 – Archbishop Mitty

Oct. 16 – at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep

Oct. 24 – St. Ignatius College Preparatory

Oct. 31 – at Archbishop Riordan

Nov. 7 – St. Francis

Junipero Serra is coming off a 8-6 campaign and finished the 2025 season as the No. 30th ranked team, according to the final California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Kahuku finished as Hawaii’s No. 1 team, per the final Hawaii 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Junipero Serra High School

Junipero Serra High School, located in San Mateo, California, is a prestigious private Catholic school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to spiritual development. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Junipero Serra’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Golden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the California high school football excitement across the state.