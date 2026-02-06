Jupiter (FL) hires Josh Brooks as new head football coach

Jupiter (Fla.) has found who will replace the outgoing Jason Kradman as the program’s new head football coach.

According to an announcement by the school on Friday afternoon, the Warriors have tabbed Josh Brooks to become Jupiter’s next head football coach.

“Pleased to announce Josh Brooks as the new Head Football Coach at JHS,” Jupiter’s athletic department said in the announcement. “Josh has been a Warrior his entire life and is ready to take the helm and lead the Warrior football program.”

Brooks take over for Kradman, who stepped down last month as Jupiter’s head football coach and has since accepted the offensive coordinator job at Division III Lawrence University. The Vikings finished the 2025 college football season with a 0-9 overall record in the Division III Midwest Conference, were shut out in five of the nine losses and only scored 34 points.

The Warriors ended this past season with a 10-1 record and finished ranked No. 100 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

