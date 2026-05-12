Justin Jefferson selects his Top 20 high school wide receivers for Flight School
Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson announced his 20 selections of high school wide receivers for his next Flight School camp, which is set to take place May 15–17, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Among the players selected are many of the nation’s top wide receivers from the classes of 2027, 2028 and 2029.
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Down below are the high school football pass catchers that will take part in the Flight School festivities this upcoming weekend:
Lawrence Britt
State: No. 11
Position: No. 36
Nationally: No. 246
School: Memphis (TN) Lausanne
Jamier Brown — Ohio State commit
State: No. 1
Position: No. 3
Nationally: No. 20
School: Sunbury (OH) Big Walnut
Quentin Burrell
State: No. 7
Position: No. 16
Nationally: No. 85
School: Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel
Julian Caldwell — Texas Tech commit
State: No. 10
Position: No. 13
Nationally: No. 78
School: Argyle (TX)
Braylon Clark
State: No. 1
Position: No. 4
Nationally: No. 13
School: Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School
Madoxx Davis
State: No. 2
Position: No. 5
Nationally: No. 23
School: Cartersville (GA)
Samir Edwards
State: No. 8
Position: No. 42
Nationally: No. 293
School: Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy
Jordan Gorham
State: No. 37
Position: No. 40
Nationally: No. 273
School: Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy
Deshawn Hall
State: No. 10
Position: No. 30
Nationally: No. 207
School: Prattville (AL)
Derrell Hines Jr.
State: No. 15
Position: No. 14
Nationally: No. 101
School: Tampa (FL) Hillsborough
Brandon Jefferson
State: No. 6
Position: No. 26
Nationally: No. 177
School: Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy
Malachi Lee
State: No. 2
Position: No. 8
Nationally: No. 53
School: Chantilly (VA) Westfield
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Colt Lumpris — Alabama commit
State: No. 5
Position: No. 13
Nationally: No. 266
School: Trenton (NJ) The Lawrenceville School
Tyree Mannings Jr.
State: No. 14
Position: No. 12
Nationally: No. 96
School: Venice (FL)
Damarion Mays
State: No. 11
Position: No. 10
Nationally: No. 76
School: Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley
Lorenzo McMullen Jr.
State: No. 1
Position: No. 7
Nationally: No. 25
School: Cincinnati (OH) Princeton
Mekhi Parker
State: No. 8
Position: No. 32
Nationally: No. 200
School: Glassboro (NJ)
Maddox Porter
State: N/A
Position: N/A
Nationally: N/A
School: Nashville (TN) Battle Ground Academy
Xavier Sabb
State: No. 1
Position: No. 4
Nationally: No. 22
School: Glassboro (NJ)
Bode Sparrow
State: No. 1
Position: No. 3
Nationally: No. 67
School: Kaysville (UT) Davis
Jaden Upshaw — Texas A&M commit
State: No. 5
Position: No. 11
Nationally: No. 61
School: Leesburg (GA) Lee County
How to Follow National High School Football
For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.