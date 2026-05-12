Justin Jefferson selects his Top 20 high school wide receivers for Flight School

Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson announced his 20 selections of high school wide receivers for his next Flight School camp, which is set to take place May 15–17, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Among the players selected are many of the nation’s top wide receivers from the classes of 2027, 2028 and 2029.

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Down below are the high school football pass catchers that will take part in the Flight School festivities this upcoming weekend:

Lawrence Britt

State: No. 11

Position: No. 36

Nationally: No. 246

School: Memphis (TN) Lausanne

Jamier Brown — Ohio State commit

State: No. 1

Position: No. 3

Nationally: No. 20

School: Sunbury (OH) Big Walnut

Quentin Burrell

State: No. 7

Position: No. 16

Nationally: No. 85

School: Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel

Julian Caldwell — Texas Tech commit

State: No. 10

Position: No. 13

Nationally: No. 78

School: Argyle (TX)

Braylon Clark

State: No. 1

Position: No. 4

Nationally: No. 13

School: Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School

Madoxx Davis

State: No. 2

Position: No. 5

Nationally: No. 23

School: Cartersville (GA)

Samir Edwards

State: No. 8

Position: No. 42

Nationally: No. 293

School: Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy

Jordan Gorham

State: No. 37

Position: No. 40

Nationally: No. 273

School: Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

Deshawn Hall

State: No. 10

Position: No. 30

Nationally: No. 207

School: Prattville (AL)

Derrell Hines Jr.

State: No. 15

Position: No. 14

Nationally: No. 101

School: Tampa (FL) Hillsborough

Brandon Jefferson

State: No. 6

Position: No. 26

Nationally: No. 177

School: Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy

Malachi Lee

State: No. 2

Position: No. 8

Nationally: No. 53

School: Chantilly (VA) Westfield

Colt Lumpris — Alabama commit

State: No. 5

Position: No. 13

Nationally: No. 266

School: Trenton (NJ) The Lawrenceville School

Tyree Mannings Jr.

State: No. 14

Position: No. 12

Nationally: No. 96

School: Venice (FL)

Damarion Mays

State: No. 11

Position: No. 10

Nationally: No. 76

School: Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley

Lorenzo McMullen Jr.

State: No. 1

Position: No. 7

Nationally: No. 25

School: Cincinnati (OH) Princeton

Mekhi Parker

State: No. 8

Position: No. 32

Nationally: No. 200

School: Glassboro (NJ)

Maddox Porter

State: N/A

Position: N/A

Nationally: N/A

School: Nashville (TN) Battle Ground Academy

Xavier Sabb

State: No. 1

Position: No. 4

Nationally: No. 22

School: Glassboro (NJ)

Bode Sparrow

State: No. 1

Position: No. 3

Nationally: No. 67

School: Kaysville (UT) Davis

Jaden Upshaw — Texas A&M commit

State: No. 5

Position: No. 11

Nationally: No. 61

School: Leesburg (GA) Lee County

@jjettas2 has officially selected his Top 2️⃣0️⃣+ receivers for this year’s Flight School. These athletes are locked in and ready for takeoff. 🛫



Who else should be on Justin’s radar? Drop a name below. 👇@uafootball #UANext pic.twitter.com/lykbTUc4s5 — All-America Game (@UANextFootball) May 12, 2026

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