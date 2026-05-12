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Justin Jefferson selects his Top 20 high school wide receivers for Flight School

IMG_8358by: Andy Villamarzo2 hours agoAndy_Villamarzo

Minnesota Vikings’ star wide receiver Justin Jefferson announced his 20 selections of high school wide receivers for his next Flight School camp, which is set to take place May 15–17, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. Among the players selected are many of the nation’s top wide receivers from the classes of 2027, 2028 and 2029.

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Down below are the high school football pass catchers that will take part in the Flight School festivities this upcoming weekend:

Lawrence Britt
State: No. 11
Position: No. 36
Nationally: No. 246
School: Memphis (TN) Lausanne

Jamier Brown — Ohio State commit
State: No. 1
Position: No. 3
Nationally: No. 20
School: Sunbury (OH) Big Walnut

Quentin Burrell
State: No. 7
Position: No. 16
Nationally: No. 85
School: Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel

Julian Caldwell — Texas Tech commit
State: No. 10
Position: No. 13
Nationally: No. 78
School: Argyle (TX)

Braylon Clark
State: No. 1
Position: No. 4
Nationally: No. 13
School: Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School

Madoxx Davis
State: No. 2
Position: No. 5
Nationally: No. 23
School: Cartersville (GA)

Samir Edwards
State: No. 8
Position: No. 42
Nationally: No. 293
School: Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy

Jordan Gorham
State: No. 37
Position: No. 40
Nationally: No. 273
School: Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy

Deshawn Hall
State: No. 10
Position: No. 30
Nationally: No. 207
School: Prattville (AL)

Derrell Hines Jr.
State: No. 15
Position: No. 14
Nationally: No. 101
School: Tampa (FL) Hillsborough

Brandon Jefferson
State: No. 6
Position: No. 26
Nationally: No. 177
School: Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy

Malachi Lee
State: No. 2
Position: No. 8
Nationally: No. 53
School: Chantilly (VA) Westfield

Colt Lumpris — Alabama commit
State: No. 5
Position: No. 13
Nationally: No. 266
School: Trenton (NJ) The Lawrenceville School

Tyree Mannings Jr.
State: No. 14
Position: No. 12
Nationally: No. 96
School: Venice (FL)

Damarion Mays
State: No. 11
Position: No. 10
Nationally: No. 76
School: Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley

Lorenzo McMullen Jr.
State: No. 1
Position: No. 7
Nationally: No. 25
School: Cincinnati (OH) Princeton

Mekhi Parker
State: No. 8
Position: No. 32
Nationally: No. 200
School: Glassboro (NJ)

Maddox Porter
State: N/A
Position: N/A
Nationally: N/A
School: Nashville (TN) Battle Ground Academy

Xavier Sabb
State: No. 1
Position: No. 4
Nationally: No. 22
School: Glassboro (NJ)

Bode Sparrow
State: No. 1
Position: No. 3
Nationally: No. 67
School: Kaysville (UT) Davis

Jaden Upshaw — Texas A&M commit
State: No. 5
Position: No. 11
Nationally: No. 61
School: Leesburg (GA) Lee County

How to Follow National High School Football

For national high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals National High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals National High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.