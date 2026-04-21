Kansas High School Football: Mitch Gebhardt stepping down as Southeast Saline coach

Having coached in 169 games throughout his storied Kansas high school football career, Gypsum (KS) Southeast Saline head coach Mitch Gebhardt has decided to step away from the sidelines.

Per a report by Salina Post Sports, Gebhardt by the end of the current school year is stepping away from his teaching and coaching position with the Trojans. Gebhardt over the course of 16 years coaching Southeast Saline compiled an overall record of 129-40, which included winning a Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Class 2A state title in 2024.

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“At the end of the current school year I am resigning from my position at Southeast of Saline,” Gebhardt said in a statement. “Coaching and teaching at Southeast of Saline have been the greatest honors of my career. I have had the privilege of working with outstanding students and athletes who wanted to work, learn, and grow.”

I want to thank the players I coached, coaches I coached with, parents, teachers, administration, and all others that supported our program over the years. It has been a rewarding 16 years. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the years, and look forward to the next chapter of its success. Thank you for the opportunity to lead the Southeast of Saline Trojans.”

Along with Gebhardt’s accomplishments when it comes to wins and a state championship was his 22-11 postseason record, with the head coach bringing home a title just over a year ago. Now one of the state’s more tenured head football coaches steps away from the game, leaving a prominent job open as spring begins in the Midwest.

The Trojans ended this past season with a 12-1 record and finished ranked No. 14 in the final 2025 Kansas High School Football Massey Rankings.

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