According to an official social media post by the Kansas State High Schools Activities Association (KSHSAA) on Thursday, girls flag football is now a sanctioned sport on the prep level in the Sunflower State.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors voted, 61-1, to make girls flag football an officially sanctioned sport, becoming the 18th state to do so. Starting with the 2026-27 school year, the KSHSAA will begin having member schools compete for a state championship.

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“This is a great day for the KSHSAA as our leadership board took decisive action by approving the expansion of program offerings to include girls flag football,” KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said in a statement. “We appreciate the leadership of the Board of Directors, who faithfully serve and reflect the desires of membership in these important decisions. The KSHSAA also appreciates the support of the Kansas City Chiefs and other stakeholders who helped bring girls flag football to Kansas.”

BREAKING: Kansas is now the 18th state to sanction girls flag football.



The KSHSAA Board of Directors made it official today by a 61-1 vote. Starting in the 2026-27 school year, Kansas girls will compete for a KSHSAA state championship in flag football. pic.twitter.com/NwoWmG7yCz — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) April 23, 2026

Participation has seen major increases, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants in the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data, and it’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity sport in numerous states, with more than a dozen already sanctioning it and others running pilot programs or preparing to join.

“Today’s vote will make it possible for so many girls across the state of Kansas to play flag football,” Kansas Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement via a press release. “We’re incredibly grateful to the fans, families, educators, school leaders, and communities across Kansas who raised their voices and showed up in support of these athletes. This outcome reflects a collective effort, and we’re proud to stand alongside everyone who helped make it clear that girls Flag Football deserves a place in Kansas high schools.”

Below is the full list of the 18 states around the United States that officially sanction girls flag football as a state championship sport:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Mississippi

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington

For Kansas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunflower State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Kansas.