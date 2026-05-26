Kansas QB commit Chance Thomas transferring to Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

One of the nation’s top high school football programs is bringing in a new gunslinger for the 2026 season.

Chance Thomas, a three-star prospect committed to Kansas, is transferring from Western (Calif.) to Bishop Gorman (Nev.) for his senior season, Rivals’ Greg Biggins confirms.

Thomas is the No. 867 overall prospect and No. 57 QB in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He was the No. 75 recruit in California.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

As a junior for Western out in Anaheim, Thomas completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,327 yards and 33 touchdowns to seven interceptions, per MaxPreps. He also rushed for over 700 yards and seven scores as the Pioneers went 6-5.

He’ll likely replace Maika Eugenio, who’s now a freshman at Hawaii. Bishop Gorman went 12-1 last season, won yet another Nevada state title and finished as the No. 5 team in the nation, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Kansas won out for Thomas’ pledge earlier this month on May 11. He explained his decision to Rivals’ Adam Gorney:

“They’ve been with me since the beginning and that was the main piece when I got started with the recruiting process,” he said. “I wanted to be involved with the coaches, getting closer with the head coach, my position coach and the offensive coordinator and they just checked all my boxes. Kansas has been the main team from the jump.”

“He’s a natural leader as well, a fun kid to be around and has the kind of personality that his teammates will love,” Biggins said while giving a scouting report on Thomas earlier this month. “He’s a potential future captain based off that as well as his off the field work ethic and I think his best days are ahead of him.”

For Nevada high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Silver State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Nevada high school football excitement across the state.