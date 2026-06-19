Kansas State DL commit Dawayne Jones transferring to Owasso

Class of 2027 three-star defensive lineman Dawayne Jones will be switching schools in town the town of Owasso, Oklahoma, he told Rivals on Friday afternoon.

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Jones said he’s leaving Tulsa (OK) Booker T. Washington and transferring to Oklahoma high school football powerhouse Owasso for the upcoming 2026 season. Jones is the state’s No. 13 ranked prospect and No. 58 nationally at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

“I want to thank everyone at Booker T. Washington High School for an amazing two years. I’m grateful for the coaches, teammates, and friendships that helped shape me into the person I am today. After a lot of thought and with my family, I’ve decided to transfer back to Owasso,” Jones said via social media on Friday.

I want to thank everyone at Booker T. Washington High School for an amazing two years. I’m grateful for the coaches, teammates, and friendships that helped shape me into the person I am today.

After a lot of thought and with my family, I’ve decided to transfer back to Owasso. pic.twitter.com/hM7Re9mY1k — Dawayne Jones 4⭐️ (@Dawaynejones14) June 19, 2026

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound stalwart isn’t the only high-profile transfer that’s joined the Rams as Class of 2028 four-star phenom Kamieon Compton-Nero left Rejoice Christian School to join Owasso.

Compton-Nero had a massive 2025 season at Rejoice Christian School, with the athlete compiling 3,335 all-purpose yards and 49 touchdowns on offense, primarily playing quarterback. On the defensive side of the ball, the four-star athlete totaled 95 tackles, five interceptions and scored three times on defense.

Last season at Booker T. Washington, Jones helped the team to seven victories and just recently committed to Kansas State over a week ago. Now the defensive lineman joins one of the state’s top teams in hopes of attempting to upend the state’s No. 1 team in Bixby.

Owasso finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 3 in the state, according to the final 2025 Oklahoma High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Owasso High School

“Owasso High School, located in Owasso, Oklahoma, offers a diverse range of athletic programs, including football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is committed to promoting student-athletes’ development through competitive sports while emphasizing academic success and personal growth. With state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated coaching staff, Owasso High School aims to foster teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship among its students, contributing to a well-rounded educational experience.”