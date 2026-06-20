Karsen Sellers and Alexandria (La.) gearing up for 2026 state title run

Class of 2027 quarterback Karsen Sellers and Alexandria (La.) is gearing up for a historic year, with most of their ranked prospects graduating this season. Across the school’s entire history, the Trojans have never captured a state championship, coming close twice in the last six years.

Their quarterback, Sellers, is gearing up for his senior year and final shot at the LHSAA Division I state title. An unranked prospect going into the 2026-27 season, the Trojans quarterback currently has offers from Northwestern, Lamar, North Alabama, McNeese State, and Old Dominion.

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“We’re tight because we’ve all been playing together for a long time. I know growing up I played against some of these guys since little league, and just playing against them and playing with them. I feel like we’ve got a really experienced group that’s been together for a long time.” Sellers told KALB.

Each ranked prospect on the Trojans’ roster has been with Alexandria since they started playing varsity football. Included in that are three-star wide receiver Alex Fontenot, four-star defensive lineman Jaden Bayonne, and three-star edge rusher Bryson Phoneix.

In 2024, the Trojans came close to a state championship. Making the D1 select final, the highest level of varsity playoffs in the state, they had a deep playoff run, beating the likes of John Curtis (La.) and Byrd (La.). They eventually fell in the state title game to Edna Karr (La.)

Sellers, who started that game, will have poor memories of his first state title. Throwing for negative yards, he would bounce back the next season in his junior year. Throwing for over 2,000 yards, he finished the season with 32 touchdown passes and six interceptions.

After their state title defeat in 2024, this year is the last opportunity for a lot of the Trojans’ roster before they go on to play D1 football. The majority of them have already committed, with Sellers committing to Lamar while Fontenot and Phoenix verbally committed to Pittsburgh and Texas State.

“Definitely the coaching staff. I’ve been up there a few times and I felt like, out of all the coaches and the camps, that they showed me the best love, so I felt like that was the spot for me.” The Trojans’ quarterback revealed to KALB.

Gearing up for their senior year and a potential deep playoff run, the Trojans kick off their season on Friday, August 28th. They take on Zachary (La.) in a non-district game. They also have a game against the Division 1 non-select state champions scheduled in October, against Monroe Ouachita Parish (La.)