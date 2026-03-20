Kate Harpring, Olivia Vukosa headline Gatorade Player of the Year girls basketball state winners

Kate Harpring and Olivia Vukosa are among the state winners of the Gatorade Player of the Year award for the 2025-26 girls’ basketball season.

Harpring, the No. 2 player from the Class of 2026 based on the Rivals Industry Rankings, won the award for Georgia. The five-star senior excelled on the basketball court, averaging 29.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 4.2 steals per game for Marist High School. In addition to her athletic excellence, she has maintained an A-minus academic average. Likewise, Harpring also volunteers with the Sandwich Project to distribute meals to address food security in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Vukosa won the state award for New York and the National Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The No. 5 player among high school seniors led Christ the King with 17.8 points, 18.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 4.4 blocks per game. She’s also an A student and volunteers as a math and science peer tutor.

Also among the state winners are No. 4-ranked senior Oliviyah Edwards and Kaleena Smith, the No. 1-ranked prospect from the Class of 2027. Edwards is the Washington winner, while Smith took home the honors for California. Kentucky commit Maddyn Greenway is the Minnesota winner, while Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, the No. 2-ranked junior, won the Maryland state award.

Gatorade Player of the Year 2025-26 girls basketball state winners

Alabama – Lani Smallwood

Alaska – Keelie Kronberger

Arizona – Audrey Bhesania

Arkansas – Easton McCullough

California – Kaleena Smith

Colorado – Brihanna Crittendon

Connecticut – Abigail Casper

Delaware – Amalia Fruchtman

District of Columbia – Autumn Fleary

Florida – Jasleen Green

Georgia – Kate Harpring

Hawaii – Nihoa Dunn

Idaho – Brokeslee Colvin

Illinois – Danyella Mporokoso

Indiana – Gracyn Gilliard

Iowa – Jenica Lewis

Kansas – Eve Long

Kentucky – Kennedy Deener

Louisiana – Caroline Bradley

Maine – Maddie Provost

Maryland – Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka

Massachusetts – Fope Ayo

Michigan – Lilly Williams

Minnesota – Maddyn Greenway

Mississippi – Meg Moore

Missouri – Addison Bjorn

Montana – Spencer Laird

Nebraska – Kylee Paben

Nevada – Lizzy Spaight

New Hampshire – Bella Owumi

New Jersey – Addy Nyemchek

New Mexico – Kaiyah Benally

New York – Olivia Vukosa

North Carolina – Oshauna Holland

North Dakota – Alliyah Bell

Ohio – Sydney Mobley

Oklahoma – Kyiah Prestridge

Oregon – Love Lei Best

Pennsylvania – Jordyn Palmer

Rhode Island – Lauren Bousquet

South Carolina – Khalia Hartwell

South Dakota – Ashlyn Koupal

Tennessee – Kimora Fields

Texas – Bella Flemings

Utah – Rylee Little

Vermont – Charlotte Jasmin

Virginia – Micah Ojo

Washington – Oliviyah Edwards

West Virginia – Jeriyah Pryor

Wisconsin – Natalie Kussow

Wyoming – Grace Hays