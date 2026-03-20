Kate Harpring, Olivia Vukosa headline Gatorade Player of the Year girls basketball state winners
Kate Harpring and Olivia Vukosa are among the state winners of the Gatorade Player of the Year award for the 2025-26 girls’ basketball season.
Harpring, the No. 2 player from the Class of 2026 based on the Rivals Industry Rankings, won the award for Georgia. The five-star senior excelled on the basketball court, averaging 29.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 4.2 steals per game for Marist High School. In addition to her athletic excellence, she has maintained an A-minus academic average. Likewise, Harpring also volunteers with the Sandwich Project to distribute meals to address food security in Atlanta.
Meanwhile, Vukosa won the state award for New York and the National Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The No. 5 player among high school seniors led Christ the King with 17.8 points, 18.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 4.4 blocks per game. She’s also an A student and volunteers as a math and science peer tutor.
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Also among the state winners are No. 4-ranked senior Oliviyah Edwards and Kaleena Smith, the No. 1-ranked prospect from the Class of 2027. Edwards is the Washington winner, while Smith took home the honors for California. Kentucky commit Maddyn Greenway is the Minnesota winner, while Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka, the No. 2-ranked junior, won the Maryland state award.
Gatorade Player of the Year 2025-26 girls basketball state winners
Alabama – Lani Smallwood
Alaska – Keelie Kronberger
Arizona – Audrey Bhesania
Arkansas – Easton McCullough
California – Kaleena Smith
Colorado – Brihanna Crittendon
Connecticut – Abigail Casper
Delaware – Amalia Fruchtman
District of Columbia – Autumn Fleary
Florida – Jasleen Green
Georgia – Kate Harpring
Hawaii – Nihoa Dunn
Idaho – Brokeslee Colvin
Illinois – Danyella Mporokoso
Indiana – Gracyn Gilliard
Iowa – Jenica Lewis
Kansas – Eve Long
Kentucky – Kennedy Deener
Louisiana – Caroline Bradley
Maine – Maddie Provost
Maryland – Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka
Massachusetts – Fope Ayo
Michigan – Lilly Williams
Minnesota – Maddyn Greenway
Mississippi – Meg Moore
Missouri – Addison Bjorn
Montana – Spencer Laird
Nebraska – Kylee Paben
Nevada – Lizzy Spaight
New Hampshire – Bella Owumi
New Jersey – Addy Nyemchek
New Mexico – Kaiyah Benally
New York – Olivia Vukosa
North Carolina – Oshauna Holland
North Dakota – Alliyah Bell
Ohio – Sydney Mobley
Oklahoma – Kyiah Prestridge
Oregon – Love Lei Best
Pennsylvania – Jordyn Palmer
Rhode Island – Lauren Bousquet
South Carolina – Khalia Hartwell
South Dakota – Ashlyn Koupal
Tennessee – Kimora Fields
Texas – Bella Flemings
Utah – Rylee Little
Vermont – Charlotte Jasmin
Virginia – Micah Ojo
Washington – Oliviyah Edwards
West Virginia – Jeriyah Pryor
Wisconsin – Natalie Kussow
Wyoming – Grace Hays