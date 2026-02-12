Kate Harpring, Saniyah Hall lead Naismith Girls’ High School Player of the Year semifinalists
The best girls’ basketball prospects, like Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, and Jerzy Robinson, headline the semifinalists for the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School Player of the Year award.
Of the ten semifinalists, only two are non-seniors. Kaleena Smith, the top-ranked player among incoming seniors, guided Ontario Christian to a 27-1 record. The Knights will start the playoffs against Rancho Christian in the CIF Southern Section Open Division Pool Play on February 12. Similarly, Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka is the No. 2 prospect from the Class of 2027. She is the main reason behind Bullis School’s 18-5 record with three games left on its schedule.
Meanwhile, the seniors might have the edge in winning this award. Saniyah Hall has been the driving force behind SPIRE Academy’s undefeated season. The five-star point guard also won the Cleveland Sports Female High School Athlete of the Year.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Trinidad Chambliss waiver
NCAA makes second ruling
- 2Hot
South Carolina arrest
Gamecock player removed
- 3
Miami court storm
Hurricanes fined by ACC
- 4Trending
Bracketology
New No. 1 overall, big shakeup
- 5
Over Salary Cap
How schools circumvent $21M cap
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Behind her in the Rivals Industry Ranking is University of North Carolina commit Kate Harpring. The daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring recently achieved 3,000 career points. Also in the running for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School Player of the Year award is South Carolina commit Jerzy Robinson, who led Sierra Canyon to a 25-2 record.
Another candidate is Maddyn Greenway, who became only the fourth Minnesota high school basketball player to score 5,000 career points.
Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School Player of the Year semifinalists
|Name
|School
|Year
|Position
|City, State
|Committed to
|Addison Bjorn
|Park Hill South
|Senior
|Wing
|Riverside, MO
|Texas
|Oliviyah Edwards
|Lincoln
|Senior
|Forward
|Tacoma, WA
|Tennessee
|Maddyn Greenway
|Providence Academy
|Senior
|Point Guard
|Plymouth, MN
|Kentucky
|Saniyah Hall
|SPIRE Academy
|Senior
|Point Guard
|Geneva, OH
|Southern California
|Kate Harpring
|Marist School
|Senior
|Point Guard
|Atlanta, Georgia
|North Carolina
|Jerzy Robinson
|Sierra Canyon
|Senior
|Guard
|Chatsworth, CA
|South Carolina
|Olivia Vukosa
|Christ the King
|Senior
|Center
|Middle Village, NY
|Connecticut
|McKenna Woliczko
|Archbishop Mitty
|Senior
|Wing
|San Jose, CA
|Iowa
|Kaleena Smith
|Ontario Christian
|Junior
|Point Guard
|Ontario, CA
|Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka
|Bullis School
|Junior
|Guard
|Potomac, MD