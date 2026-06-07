Keller (Texas.) first state title win headlines blockbuster UIL state final weekend at Dell Diamond stadium

Keller (Texas.) made history yesterday, lifting its first Texas 6A D1 title with a 2-1 victory over Austin Lake Travis (Texas.).

Following a thrilling encounter on Friday between Texarkana Pleasant Grove (Texas.) and Corpus Christi Calallen (Texas.), the 2025 UIL varsity Texas baseball championship continued its trend of serving up thrillers to cap off a historic weekend.

Going into the 6A D1 final, the Indians were favored according to Industry rankings, rounding out the top 25 in 21st, while Lake Travis sat outside the top 25 of Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

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Tennessee commit Cole Koeninger featured heavily in his school’s victory. Being named the state championship MVP, he finished the game with 8 strikeouts. Holding their opponents scoreless through four innings, the Vols signee pitched the entire game with an injured left wrist.

He left the game in the final inning with the Indians 2-0 up to finish his varsity career, already being touted as a potential MLB prospect.

“Keller’s Cole Koeninger ends a stellar career with Championship MVP honors. 6.2 IP, 2H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8K. The Tennessee signee & MLB draft prospect couldn’t bat today but did everything in his power to lead his team to a win.” Telegram reporter Charles Baggarly shared the moment Koeniger was named MVP.

Also following the game, during the racaus celebrations, head coach Rob Stramp lifted the school’s first D1 title. This would put an end to his historic career, retiring after 28 years as head coach of the Indians.

“It’s a goal, but this wasn’t going to define our program, whether or not we won today or another time. But it’s a great reward for a bunch of guys who, year after year after year, have put the work in, had the great attitude. Our team, people and that’s kind of been who we are through the years.” Stramp spoke to Dallas news following the game.

With this being both Koeninger and Stramp’s final year, yesterday’s dream ending game was the perfect moment. They previously fell short in 2025, losing out in the regional final to Prosper. (Texas.)

Elsewhere, the other 6A final was much more one-sided, with Tomball (Texas) taking on Houston Memorial (Texas) in the D2 final. Going into that game, Tomball was the heavy favorite, as the formerly No. 1-ranked team in the nation. They took a 9-1 victory to lift the state title.

Outside of the state’s 6A finals, Groveton Centerville (Texas.) also took victory on the day in the state’s 1A D1 final.