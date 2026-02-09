Kenneth Walker III High School Highlights: From Tennessee HSFB to Super Bowl LX MVP

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III had himself a day on the ground for the Super Bowl LX champions on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium, helping lead the NFC Conference champions to the top of the proverbial NFL mountain top.

Walker III was named the Super Bowl LX Most Valuable Player as the running back rushed for a game-high 135 yards on 27 carries, becoming the first tailback to win the prestigious award since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII back in 1998.

Before Walker III starred on the biggest stage of them all for football players on any level, the running back was terrorizing defenses in the state of Tennessee as a high schooler, proving then he would become a menace someday to would-be defenders in the college and pro ranks.

Walker III spent his high school playing career at Arlington (TN), playing in a total of 30 games from 2016-18 for the Tigers. Over the course of the three seasons, Walker III compiled over 3,400 yards and scored 41 touchdowns on the ground for Arlington en route to a stellar high school career before heading off to Michigan State.

The running back saw ample time as a sophomore in 2016, rushing for nearly 900 yards and scoring eight touchdowns. Walker III would see those rushing totals continue to rise his junior and into his senior campaign, rushing for 1,205 (2017) and 1,326 yards (2018).

More about Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III’s road from Tennessee high schooler to Heisman Trophy candidate is not a traditional path. He was an All-State back for Arlington (Tenn.) High as a senior but earned only three FBS offers: Arkansas State, Kent State and Wake Forest. He was the No. 1874 overall recruit in the 2019 On3 Consensus. Walker finished second on the team in rushing as a freshman and was a starter as a sophomore for Wake Forest. He transferred from Wake Forest to Michigan State after the 2020 season and arrived in East Lansing in the spring of 2021. He left Wake Forest because he found the offensive system to not be a good fit. He is the son of Kenneth Walker Jr. and Shaunteshia Brown. He is majoring in communications at Michigan State.

