Kent School (Conn.) football hires new football coach from Virginia

Kent School‘s (Conn.) football program hasn’t had a winning season since 2016 and competing in the very competitive New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) doesn’t make things any easier. On Tuesday, the school announced the hiring of a head coach they hope will bring the program its first winning campaign in nearly a decade.

According to an announcement made on social media, Kent School has hired former Episcopal (Va.) coach Kadeem Rodgers to lead their football program. Rodgers served as Episcopal’s head coach since 2021, going 20-25 over the course of the last five season.

Please join us in welcoming Kadeem Rodgers as Kent’s new Head Football Coach and Associate Director of Admissions. He arrives at Kent with more than a decade of experience in independent school athletics and a proven record of building competitive programs while mentoring student-athletes on and off the field.

Welcome to Kent, Coach Rodgers! 🏈



Please join us in welcoming Kadeem Rodgers as Kent’s new Head Football Coach and Associate Director of Admissions.



We’re excited for what he will bring to our community.💙#KentSchoolCT #WeAreKent #KentAthletics #GoKent pic.twitter.com/QEcfURQkMH — Kent School Athletics (@KENTct_SPORTS) March 3, 2026

According to Rodgers’ biography on the Episcopal website, he served as an assistant football coach for the Maroon from 2015 to 2018. Rodgers afterwards served as the head coach at Millbrook School and brought the program back into existence after the team went on a 40-year hiatus. In his lone season leading Millbrook School in the NEPSAC 8-Man Southwest, the Mustangs went 6-1 under Rodgers’ watch.

Tough times have hit the Kent School over the span of the last five seasons, with the Lions only winning four games during that stretch. The Lions from 2021-2025 have gone a combined 4-37 overall, but now look to Rodgers in hopes of turning around the program’s fortunes.

The Kent School finished as the No. 45 ranked team per the Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Constitution State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school football excitement across the state.