Chris Gage last week had all intentions of giving up his position as head baseball coach at Bowling Green (KY) South Warren, even announcing publicly that he would be stepping away.

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According to a follow up post by Gage on social media, he has changed his mind three days later.

After discussions with my wife and daughter, as well as an enormous amount of texts from past and present players, families, and boosters, I’ve decided to remain as the coach of South Warren Baseball and not submit my resignation paperwork.

After discussions with my wife and daughter, as well as an enormous amount of texts from past and present players, families, and boosters, I’ve decided to remain as the coach of South Warren Baseball and not submit my resignation paperwork. — SouthWarrenBaseball (@SWBaseball) May 30, 2026

Gage last week on May 27 had posted a lengthy goodbye announcement regarding his resignation as the Spartans’ baseball head coach. Below is the excerpt from Gage’s initial letter stating his intentions to step away:

I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to the over 200 players who have been a part of the South Warren High School Baseball program over the past 16 years and 15 seasons (including the lost COVID year). This marks my final year as a teacher, and witnessing your growth as players and individuals has been an indescribable joy.

On behalf of all our coaches, we want to say thanks to you players, for propelling the program to remarkable success. You won 6 Region titles, the most for any staff in the history of the 4th Region….along with 3 District Championships and 5 KHSAA Elite Eights.

And to the all the assistant coaches like Darrell Burns who routinely threw 20,000 batting practice pitches a year, thanks!

The kind words and wishes over the past few days have been humbling. From texts to seeing some of you in public or on the golf course, your words are appreciated (if not deserved) and it has been awesome to see what great men you’ve become.

The last thanks goes to my family who had an absentee dad for 16 years during baseball season.

Angie Gage was, and is, a super mom that kept our family afloat for all these years.

I am now signing off and turning the Twitter account over to Coach King.

South Warren finished this past 2026 Kentucky high school baseball season with a 20-12 mark, finishing as one of the state’s best teams.

More about South Warren High School

Franklin High School, located in the vibrant town of Franklin, MA, is known for academic excellence and a strong sense of community. Offering a wide array of AP and honors courses, FHS supports a rigorous academic environment while emphasizing student engagement through clubs, arts, and athletics. The school’s modern campus fosters innovation and collaboration, preparing students for college, careers, and global citizenship. Home of the Panthers, FHS takes pride in its traditions and achievements.