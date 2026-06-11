Kentucky high school basketball team forfeit game over safety concerns

For varsity basketball in Kentucky, the rivalry between Brownsville Edmonson County (Ky.) and Leitchfield Grayson County (Ky.) has been a staple of the league slate for over a century. However, it was announced that Edmonson would be forfeiting their games against their fierce rivals this season.

This came after two Edmonson players, Braden Wright, a senior, and Jonah Massey, a junior, announced their decision to transfer to Leitchfield. Following that, Edmonson’s Superintendent Brian Alexander made the decision to forfeit the games due to safety concerns.

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“In the past several years, there have been multiple ejections in our games, which has been one of the hottest rivalries in Kentucky’s boys’ basketball. However, these recent transfers have taken this to another level, and I will not put my school and my school district in a position where something could happen at a basketball game that will cause Edmonson County to be in a negative light.” Alexander revealed in an email that was obtained by k105.com.

With the announcement being made, the superintendent shared that the rivalry would continue with other sports, including football. In the varsity football year, both teams will continue to take each other on in a game that is known locally as the Tobacco Bowl.

Last year, in the Tobacco Bowl, Grayson County took the overall lead in the rivalry between both teams at 25-24, with a 39-15 victory. And they had even more success on the varsity basketball front, with a historic season.

With an 8-0 district record, they managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2026 KHSAA state championships. Ultimately losing out to Louisville St Xavier. (Ky.) Adding both of Edmonson’s leading scorers next year, they will combine with three-star WKU commit Jack Logsdon.

Last season, Logsdon helped guide the Cougars to the state championships as their leading scorer, averaging 21.0 points and 6.8 rebounds. He was also named at an all-state level in his junior season, going into his senior year with the team’s new additions.

After the recent announcement, the Cougars will start the season with a 2-0 district record. Their road back to the state championships will start with the season in late November, with the postseason set to tip off in mid-March in Lexington.