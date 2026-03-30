Kentucky High School Boys Basketball: Lexington Christian names Mike Stone new head coach

Lexington Christian Academy (Ky.) has named a new head boys basketball coach.

After spending seven seasons as an assistant at Transylvania University in Lexington, Mike Stone is the new lead man for the LCA Eagles. The school announced the hire on Monday afternoon:

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Mike Stone to Lexington Christian Academy as our new Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach! Coach Stone brings a proven track record of player development, championship experience and deep ties to the Lexington basketball community.”

Stone will replace Ted Hall, who had been the Eagles’ head coach since 2019 and reached the 100-win milestone this past season. The 2025-26 campaign saw LCA compile a 12-16 record. It finished as the No. 114 team in the state, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to join Lexington Christian Academy. This is a special community with a strong commitment to excellence in academics, athletics and faith,” Stone wrote. “I look forward to building relationships with our student athletes and helping them grow as competitors, teammates and leaders. We’re going to establish a culture built on discipline, accountability, and pride in wearing the LCA jersey.”

Stone played his college basketball at Transy and returned to his alma mater in 2019. Before then, he was an assistant coach at Lexington Catholic from 2013-19.

More about Lexington Christian Academy

“Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) in Lexington, KY, is a private Christian school providing a comprehensive education from preschool through 12th grade. Known for its strong academic and extracurricular programs, LCA emphasizes character development and community service. The school’s athletics program offers opportunities in various sports, fostering teamwork and discipline among students.”

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