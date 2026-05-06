Kentucky High School Boys Basketball: Shawn Smith named new HC at Frederick Douglass

Frederick Douglass (Ky.) boys basketball announced on Wednesday that is has named Shawn Smith the Broncos’ new head coach.

Smith, formerly the team’s associate head coach who’s been on staff since 2023, replaces Murray Garvin, who stepped down in March after two seasons in charge.

“After a thorough interview process…Bronco Nation welcome new head boys basketball coach Shawn Smith. A meeting with media, parents, and players to meet and greet with coach coming soon,” the team X account wrote announcing the hire.

This past season, the Broncos won 22 games and won the 11th region for the second time in two tries under Garvin. They rattled off a double-digit game winning streak late in the year and finished as the No. 5 team in Kentucky, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Smith becomes the sixth head coach in program history. He’ll have big shoes to fill in replacing Garvin, who won 48 games in his two seasons at helm.

A native of Pikeville, Ky., Garvin had a long stint as a Division I head coach at South Carolina State before returning to the Kentucky high school ranks in 2021.

About Frederick Douglass

“Frederick Douglass High School, located in Lexington, KY, is a modern and dynamic institution known for academic excellence, career and technical education, and a strong athletic program. Opened in 2017, FDHS serves a diverse student body and offers state-of-the-art facilities, including a top-tier football stadium. The Broncos compete fiercely in multiple sports and are recognized for their school pride, innovation, and commitment to student success.”

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