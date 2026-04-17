Kentucky high school football coach returns two decades after last coaching program

The last time Curtis Higgins coached Kentucky high school football was two decades ago for Trigg County and now the head coach is back one again coaching for the same team.

According to a report by YourSportsEdge.com, Higgins has been hired as the team’s head football coach after initially being hired as the Wildcats’ lead man. Higgins coached Trigg County from 1999-2006, compiling an overall record of 69-26.

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“Jim Wallace is one of the reasons I chose this community back in 1999. We had some pretty good ball teams here, and I’m proud to be back at Trigg County,” Higgins said in the report.

“I’m a member of this community now, and I want to do things to help our community. Football here has had some tough times, and football, to me, is something I know how to do. I just felt like maybe I could do this for a while. I don’t know how long, and I’m not going to commit to any length of time whatsoever. But I’m going to try to get us back to where we’re playing in November. When I was here the first time, we played in November all the time.”

Higgins owns the football program’s highest winning percentage in school history at .726 and also has the second most victories for any head coach. After leaving Trigg County, Higgins went to Fern Creek and posted a 28-20 record.

Trigg County finished with a 2-7 record and as the No. 166 in the state, according to the final 2025 Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings.

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