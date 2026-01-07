Kentucky high school football coach steps down after 12 seasons

A Kentucky high school football coach with two state semifinal appearances has stepped down after being at the helm for 12 seasons.

The Louisville Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes reports that Josh Abell has parted ways with Fern Creek High School. He believes that it was time for him to move on to other opportunities. Abell took over the Tigers’ football program in 2014, three years after he first joined the team as an assistant coach. Before Fern Creek, he was a deputy at Manual, his high school alma mater, from 2008 to 2010.

The 39-year-old Kentucky Wesleyan alum led the Tigers to Kentucky high school football Class 5A state semifinal appearances in 2015 and 2016. Abell had a 79-58 record as Fern Creek head coach, including a 4-7 record in 2025.

Abell led the Tigers to seven winning seasons, including a 13-2 record in 2015 and 11-3 the following year. Coincidentally, Fern Creek was eliminated by the same team (Bowling Green) in both the 2015 and 2016 Class 5A state semifinals.

While he’s not connected with any team as of now, Abell is still open to coaching another team. Therefore, other Kentucky high school football squads from Jefferson County with head coaching openings (Doss, Iroquois, Jeffersontown, and Waggener) might be interested in getting his services.

