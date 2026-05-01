Kentucky High School Football: Junior Matthews steps down as Letcher County Central head coach

After 10 seasons at the helm of the Whitesburg (KY) Letcher County Central, head football coach Junior Matthews has decided to step away from the sidelines.

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According to a Facebook announcement by the school, Matthews has stepped down after a decade coaching the Cougars. Matthews has won over 50 games during his time as Letcher County Central head coach.

After 10 seasons of dedicated leadership, Head Football Coach Junior Matthews has announced his retirement. We are grateful for the time, commitment, and passion he has given to our football program, and for the growth and success achieved under his leadership. We wish Coach Matthews the very best as he steps away to enjoy more time with his family.

The search for our next head football coach will begin immediately as we work to identify the best candidate ahead of summer practice. We look forward to the continued growth and future of LCCHS football.

Matthews during his time at Letcher County Central, the head coach has compiled a 51-58 record over 10 years. Over the the decade span, Matthews notched five winning seasons from 2016 to 2025.

In 2025, Letcher County Central posted a 6-5 record and ranked as the No. 77 program in the state, according to the final Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Letcher County Central High School

Letcher County Central High School, located in Whitesburg, Kentucky, serves grades 9-12 and was established in 2005 to consolidate three high schools in the district. The school provides a range of extracurricular activities, including 16 athletic teams, a marching band, and JROTC. Despite being in a region with economic challenges, LCCHS aims to offer quality education and extracurricular opportunities, empowering students to overcome adversity and succeed in their futures.

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