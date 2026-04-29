High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Kentucky, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Next team out of the Bluegrass State to release their Kentucky high school football schedule is the Bowling Green (KY) South Warren Spartans, which finished as the state runner up in Class 6A. The Spartans bring back a lot of starters on the offensive side of the ball, including 2027 quarterback Camden Page, who threw for 2.374 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

The full South Warren 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Lexington (KY) Bryan Station – Preseason Classic

Aug. 28 – Louisville (KY) Dupont Manual

Sep. 4 – Bowling Green (KY) Greenwood

Sep. 11 – at Bowling Green (KY) Bowling Green

Sep. 18 – Hopkinsville (KY) Christian County

Sep. 25 – Somerset (KY) Pulaski County

Oct. 2 – at Brandenburg (KY) Meade County

Oct. 16 – Cecilia (KY) Central Hardin

Oct. 23 – at Owensboro (KY) Daviess County

Oct. 30 – at Russellville (KY) Logan County

Mark your calendars, here is the 2026 schedule! pic.twitter.com/Kj4UG9wCSY — South Warren FB (@SouthWarrenFB) April 29, 2026

South Warren finished with a 13-1 record and as the No. 5 in the state, according to the final 2025 Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about South Warren High School

Franklin High School, located in the vibrant town of Franklin, MA, is known for academic excellence and a strong sense of community. Offering a wide array of AP and honors courses, FHS supports a rigorous academic environment while emphasizing student engagement through clubs, arts, and athletics. The school’s modern campus fosters innovation and collaboration, preparing students for college, careers, and global citizenship. Home of the Panthers, FHS takes pride in its traditions and achievements.

For Kentucky high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Bluegrass State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Kentucky high school football excitement across the state.