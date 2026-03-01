Kentucky High School Football: Trinity announces 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Kentucky, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The top high school football team of the state of Kentucky are the Trinity Shamrocks, the defending KHSAA Class 6A champions from the 2025 season, announced their 2026 schedule recently via social media. When it comes to high school football in the Bluegrass State, no teams matchup to the Shamrocks, which have won 30 state championships in program history. Looking at the 2026 schedule Trinity has put together, the Shamrocks don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon with the opponents that have been lined up for the fall.

Like many of the top high school football programs in the country, Trinity has scheduled its fair share of out-of-state opponents, including Tennessee’s No. 1 ranked Baylor School, Christian Brothers College of Missouri and a home game versus Archbishop Moeller (OH), respectively.

The full Trinity 2026 football schedule can be seen below with official game times.

Aug. 8 – Springfield (OH) – Preseason scrimmage, 11:30 a.m.

Aug. 21 – at Anderson (OH), 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – at Christian Brothers College (MO), 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – Archbishop Moeller (OH), 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – Baylor School (TN), 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Louisville Male, 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – St. Xavier, 8 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Cincinatti St. Xavier, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Ballard, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m.

The Shamrocks ended this past season with a 13-2 record and finishing ranked No. 1 in the final 2025 Kentucky High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Trinity High School

Trinity High School in Louisville, Kentucky, is renowned for its strong athletic tradition, offering a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, soccer, and track and field. The Shamrocks consistently compete at a high level, earning numerous state championships. With state-of-the-art facilities and experienced coaching staff, the school focuses on fostering discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Trinity’s athletic programs are deeply integrated with the school’s mission of forming men of character and faith.

