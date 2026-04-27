Kentucky high school invites public to meet finalists for boys hoops head coaching job

A Kentucky high school has invited the public to meet the finalists for its vacant boys basketball head coaching job, according to a post made by the school on social media.

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Paris (KY) Paris announced on Facebook an invitation to the community to attend a meeting introducing the two finalists for the Greyhounds’ boys basketball head coaching job. The public meeting, dubbed a “listening and questioning” session will take place on Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. Central Time.

We invite the public to attend a meeting with the two final candidates for the Head Coach position at Paris High School.

Paris High School is taking a unique approach to hiring their next boys basketball coach. The top two candidates (unnamed) will have a public “listening and questioning” session on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/rm2kmBUXsJ — 10thRegion.com (@TenthRegion) April 25, 2026

The event is set to take place in the school’s auditorium on Tuesday evening, with community members receiving a chance to ask questions of the two candidates for the Paris’ coaching job before the school makes a decision on who gets the gig.

Neither candidate was named in the social media announcement online, but whomever takes on the job will have a tough hill to climb when it comes to recent memory for Paris’ boys basketball program.

Over the last three seasons, the Greyhounds have compiled a 18-56 record and their last winning season came in the 2022-23 campaign when the team finished 18-16. Before that, however, the last time Paris had finished above the .500 mark was in 2016-17 season, with the Greyhounds ending with a 25-9 mark.

Paris this past 2025-26 season finished with a 3-19 record and was ranked the No. 210 team in the state, according to the final 2025 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

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