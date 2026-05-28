King Philip Regional (Mass) football names new head coach

A new era of high school football began today for the Wrentham (Mass.) King Philip Reg Warriors.

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The Warriors’ football team announced on social media that they have promoted offensive coordinator Anthony Vizakis to the position of head football coach. Vizakis replaces previous longtime head coach Brian Lee, who stepped down last month.

Congratulations to our new Head Coach, Anthony Vizakis! As our Offensive Coordinator the last three seasons, Coach Vizakis led the team to 2 Super Bowl wins and an impressive 38-1 run. He understands what it means to be a Warrior and we’re excited for this next chapter.

Coach Vizakis’ vast football experience will serve our program well. He was a Head Coach at Milford HS and OC at Franklin HS. He also played football at Bishop Feehan and Bridgewater State University.

Congratulations to our new Head Coach, @CoachVizakis! As our OC the last 3 seasons, Coach Vizakis led the team to 2 Super Bowl wins & an impressive 38-1 run. He understands what it means to be a Warrior and we’re excited for this next chapter! Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/D2Mx7hYd90 — King Philip Football (@kpwarriors) May 28, 2026

Vizakis takes over for Lee, who during the course of 21 years, dating back to when he started with the Warriors in 2005, compiled an overall record of 176-62. Along the way, Lee led the program to eight MIAA Super Bowl appearances, four state championships and eight Hockomock League titles. Last season, Lee guided the Warriors to a 21-0 win over North Attleboro for the D-III crown.

Under Vizakis watch last season, the Warriors’ offense averaged an impressive 31.6 points per game through 13 games.

In the final Massachusetts 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, King Philip Regional finished with a 13-0 record and as the No. 4th ranked overall team in the state.

For Massachusetts high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Bay State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Massachusetts.