Kingsville (Mo.) hires former Evansville women's basketball player to coach boys team

A former University of Evansville women’s basketball standout will be heading up a Missouri high school boys basketball team, according to an announcement via social media on Tuesday morning.

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According to the Kingsville (MO) athletic department, the school has hired Jennifer Utterback as the boys basketball program’s next head coach for the 2026-27 campaign.

“I am a graduate of Lone Jack High School, where I was a multi sport athlete and competed in AAU Basketball,” Utterback said in her statement. “I continued my playing career at the University of Evansville, Indiana, gaining valuable experience and a deeper understanding of the game. I have head coached multiple competitive youth teams and served as an assistant coach on several high school teams. Most recently I was an assistant for the Kingsville boys basketball program. These experiences have helped me develop a strong foundation in player development, team culture, and game strategy. I am excited to bring my basketball knowledge to the Kingsville boys basketball program as Head Coach. My goal is to build a competitive program while helping student-athletes grow both on and off the court.”

🚨 New Head Boys Basketball Coach 🚨

Please help me in Welcoming JC Utterback to lead the Kingsville Boys Basketball Program in the 26'-27' season! #TEAMTIGER #TigersROAR 🐅💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/rUgGaSCJCx — Kingsville R-1 Athletics and Activities (@KingsvilleAD) May 12, 2026

Utterback played in 55 games for the Purple Aces as a forward and averaged 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds. Now the former 5-foot-11 collegiate standout will take over a Kingsville program that has gone through four straight winning seasons.

Kingsville finished the 2025-26 season with a 23-5 record and was the No. 290th ranked team, according to the final Missouri High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

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