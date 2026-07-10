Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) head football coach speaks out on self-imposed sanctions

Knoxville Catholic High School (Tenn.) on Thursday stunned some around the Tennessee high school football world with its announcement of self-imposing a multiple year probation on its own program, including a postseason ban for the 2026 campaign.

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On Friday, the Knox News released a video taken with Fighting Irish head coach Philip Shadowens spoke out regarding the sanctions the football program has self-imposed.

“(This is something that happened) back in January,” Shadowens said in the video with the Knox News. “This is something that we have worked on. We have punished the assistant coach back in the spring and the TSSAA got involved with this in April and got in negotiations talking with them about the right things to do.”

“After all those talks, we decided as a school that we first and foremost hold ourselves to a very high standard and we thought the proper action would be to self-impose these penalties against ourself. Even though its something that happened in January, it’s a non-faculty coach reaching out to one kid. Decided the best from all those talks was for our program to hold ourselves accountable and we did that. This doesn’t change anything for us. We still play the same great 10-game schedule that we’ve had. One of the best in the country. It will just fuel us to get better.”

The penalties the school has levied upon its own program has been accepted by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). The sanctions also includes postseason ban for the 2026 season, a fine of $2,000, a reduction in off-season football practice opportunities (five days) and a five-game suspension for the unnamed offending coach to begin the upcoming campaign.

The Fighting Irish are one of Tennessee high school football’s top programs and finished ranked within the Top 25 of the state’s rankings, via Massey Ratings.

Knoxville Catholic was entering the 2026 season as the No. 17 ranked team and is slated to features the likes of 2028 4-star S Brooks Johnston, 4-star CB Braylen Gibbs (Alabama commit), 3-star DL Keagan Covington and 2027 3-star QB Mack Bartholomew, respectively.

More about Knoxville Catholic High School

“Knoxville Catholic High School, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, is a private Catholic institution known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to faith-based education. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for college and future careers. Knoxville Catholic’s athletic teams frequently achieve regional and state recognition. The school emphasizes spiritual growth, leadership, and community service, ensuring students are well-rounded and ready for future success.”