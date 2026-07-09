Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) self-imposing multi-year sanctions on football program

Knoxville Catholic High School (Tenn.) announced via a press release that they’re self-imposing a two-year probation, sanctions on its football program due to a recruiting violation involving a non-faculty assistant football coach.

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The penalties the school has levied upon its own program has been accepted by the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA). The sanctions also includes postseason ban for the 2026 season, a fine of $2,000, a reduction in off-season football practice opportunities (five days) and a five-game suspension for the unnamed offending coach to begin the upcoming campaign.

“Our role as Catholic educators calls us to uphold the highest standards of honesty, responsibility, and integrity,” President of Knoxville Catholic High School Dickie Sompayrac said in the press release. “We believe these self-imposed measures are the appropriate steps forward as we work to strengthen oversight, reinforce compliance, and ensure that our athletic programs fully reflect the values and mission of our school and the TSSAA.”

The Fighting Irish are one of Tennessee high school football’s top programs and finished ranked within the Top 25 of the state’s rankings, via Massey Ratings. Knoxville Catholic was entering the 2026 season as the No. 17 ranked team and is slated to features the likes of 2028 4-star S Brooks Johnston, 4-star CB Braylen Gibbs (Alabama commit), 3-star DL Keagan Covington and 2027 3-star QB Mack Bartholomew, respectively.

More about Knoxville Catholic High School

“Knoxville Catholic High School, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, is a private Catholic institution known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to faith-based education. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for college and future careers. Knoxville Catholic’s athletic teams frequently achieve regional and state recognition. The school emphasizes spiritual growth, leadership, and community service, ensuring students are well-rounded and ready for future success.”