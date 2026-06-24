La Salle College (Pa.) football releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Pennsylvania, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Wyndmoor (PA) La Salle College became the latest high school football team from Pennsylvania to reveal their 2026 schedule, with multiple matchups that stood out. An Aug. 28th meeting with Paramus (NJ) Paramus Catholic at the Battle at the Beach Classic in Ocean City, New Jersey is on tap along with out-of-state showdowns against Towson (Md.) Calvert Hall College and Wilmington (Del.) Salesianum, respectively.

The Explorers pulled off 34-20 win over Pittsburgh Central Catholic last season for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) Class 6A state championship. For La Salle College, it was only their second state title in program history, with the other championship coming in the 2009 season.

Now La Salle College will have to find a way back to the big dance without a couple of the state’s top players from a year ago in two-way star Joey O’Brien and quarterback Gavin Sidwar. The Explorers do bring back, however, 2027 three-star linebacker Zykee Scott (North Carolina commit) and 2028 three-star wide receiver Owen Johnson.

The full La Salle College 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included with each contest.

Aug. 28 – at Paramus Catholic (N.J.) – Battle at the Beach Classic

Sep. 4 – at Malvern Prep (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Sep. 12 – Archbishop Wood (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Sep. 19 – at Calvert Hall College (Md.), 2 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Salesianum (Del.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 – Father Judge (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 – St. Joseph’s Prep School (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 – Roman Catholic (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 – at Bonner-Prendergast, 5 p.m.

More about La Salle College High School

“La Salle College High School in Glenside, PA, is an all-boys Catholic preparatory school dedicated to academic, spiritual, and personal growth. It offers a challenging curriculum, extensive extracurricular activities, and a strong athletics program. Emphasizing community service and leadership, La Salle prepares students for college and beyond, embodying values of integrity and perseverance. The school fosters a brotherhood of learners and leaders driven by a commitment to excellence.”