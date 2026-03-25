Lake Creek (TX) football hires next head football coach

Lake Creek (TX) football hadn’t experienced a losing campaign since 2021 when the Lions went 4-6 and last season fell below the .500 mark. The Lions announced late on Tuesday who would be leading their program and trying to return the team to prominence.

According to announcement by the Montgomery Independent School District via social media, Lake Creek has tabbed Cale Melton as the program’s next head football coach. Melton was the head coach at Kingswood High School from 2020 to 2025, compiling an overall record of 25-39 over the course of six seasons.

“Coach Melton is an outstanding leader with tremendous experience at the highest level of Texas high school football,” Lake Creek principal Tim Williams said via a press release. “What stands out most is his proven record of building leaders both on and off the field. His ability to develop young people, create meaningful relationships, and foster a culture of accountability and growth makes him an exceptional fit for Lake Creek High School. We are excited to welcome him to our campus and confident in the impact he will have on our students and programs.”

Montgomery ISD is excited to announce Cale Melton as the new Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator at Lake Creek High School. With 22 years of experience, he’s a proven winner dedicated to developing student-athletes on and off the field. Let’s go Lions! #HailtheLions pic.twitter.com/BBgVuZsPlN — Montgomery ISD (@MontgomeryISD) March 25, 2026

The Lions are just a couple of years removed from putting together back-to-back 12-1 seasons between 2022 and 2023. Now Melton will head over to bring the team back to its winning ways as Lake Creek is slated to bring back 2028 linebacker Niko Kansala.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to join Lake Creek High School and Montgomery ISD,” Melton said via a press release. “This is a special community with a strong tradition of excellence. I look forward to building meaningful relationships with our student-athletes, coaches, and families, and continuing to build upon the success that is already here.”

Lake Creek ended this past season with a 5-6 record and finished ranked No. 189 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Lake Creek High School

Lake Creek High School, located in Montgomery, TX, is known for its strong academic programs and competitive athletics. The Lions are part of the UIL 5A classification, showcasing talent in both football and basketball. The school emphasizes student success both in the classroom and on the field, fostering a community of pride and excellence.

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