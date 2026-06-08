Lake Wales (Fla.) football reveals 2026 schedule

Florida high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one region that is always a breeding ground for college prospects is over in the Central Florida region (Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Volusia counties), with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Coming up next out of the Sunshine State when it comes to revealing their 2026 high school football schedule are the Lake Wales Highlanders (Fla.). The Highlanders are not far removed from reaching the mountain top as they won their first state championship back in 2022 when they defeated Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland for the Class 3S crown. With some of the pieces Lake Wales has back for the 2026 season, there’s no reason to not believe they can’t make another serious run.

One big reason the Highlanders took a step in that direction was the growth of Class of 2029 quarterback Kingston Loydd, who ended up throwing for 1,986 yards and 20 touchdowns as a freshman. Paired with Class of 2027 three-star wide receiver Kaneilius Purdy, who compiled 1,045 yards and 11 scores in 2025, the offense has promise to being one of the better ones this fall.

The full Lake Wales 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included in every game.

Aug. 14 – Auburndale Bloodhounds (Fla.), 7 p.m. – Kickoff Classic

Aug. 21 – Deland Bulldogs (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Sebring Blue Streaks (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Winter Haven Blue Devils (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Lake Region Thunder (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola Kowboys, 7 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Brandon Eagles (Fla.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Orlando (Fla.) Jones Fighting Tigers, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Dover (Fla.) SFA Academy Rams, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Lakeland (Fla.) Kathleen, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Bartow Yellow Jackets (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

More about Lake Wales High School

Lake Wales High School, located in Lake Wales, Florida, is known for its strong emphasis on both academic excellence and athletic achievement. The Highlanders are celebrated for their competitive spirit and community involvement, fostering a supportive environment for students to excel in various sports and academic pursuits. With a rich tradition of athletic success, the school provides a comprehensive program that supports both individual growth and team achievements.