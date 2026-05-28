Lakeland School (IN) announces hiring of new head boys hoops coach

Lagrange (IN) Lakeland‘s boys basketball team has been in search of a new head coach and on Wednesday announced who that would be.

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Delmar Bontrager has been tabbed as the next head coach of the Lakeland boys basketball team, according to a press release by the school. Bontrager has coached at Prairie Heights the previous five seasons, compiling an overall record of 53-64 from the 2021-2022 season to 2025-2026.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Bontrager back to Laker Nation,” Lakeland School athletic director Ryan Yoder said in a press release. “Delmar possesses the passion and the leadership qualities necessary to elevate our basketball program and help our athletes reach their highest potential.”

The new Lakeland School head coach is the father of a couple of the school’s all-time highest scorers in Cameron and Brady Bontrager. Now Delmar will take over a program he was once the assistant coach on when his sons played at Lakeland.

“I have been involved in coaching at every level from pee wee basketball to varsity head coach, and each spot in between,” Delmar Bontrager said in the press release. “I look forward to working with the great group that is coming back next season and building on that success by generating sustainable, long-term success at the youth level.”

According to the final 2025-2026 Indiana High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, Lakeland School finished at 16-8 and as the state’s No. 128th ranked team.

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