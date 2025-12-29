Lamar Brown, Jackson Cantwell, Zion Elee, headline Maxwell National High School All-American Team

The Maxwell Football Club revealed its inaugural National High School All-American Team, and it features some of the best high school football players in the country.

University Lab’s Lamar Brown, the No. 1 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the Class of 2026, led the defensive All-American squad. Joining him is Maryland-bound Zion Elee, ranked fifth in the senior rankings.

Meanwhile, reigning Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year Jackson Cantwell banners the offensive selection. The All-American Team also includes special teams selections. Here are the complete rosters for the 2025 Maxwell National High School American Team.

Maxwell High School All-American Team – Offense

QB – Elijah Haven (Dunham School, LA)

QB – Jett Thomalla (Millard South, NE)

RB – Ezavier Cromwell (Jackson, AL)

RB – David Gabriel-Georges (Baylor School, TN)

RB – Landen Williams-Callis (Randle, TX)

WR – Trent Mosley (Santa Margarita Catholic, CA)

WR – Roye Oliver III (Hamilton, AZ)

WR – Jermaine Bishop (Willis, TX)

WR – CJ Sadler (Cass Technical, MI)

TE – Kaiden Prothro (Bowdon, GA)

OL – Felix Ojo (Lake Ridge, TX)

OL – Jackson Cantwell (Nixa, MO)

OL – Malakai Lee (Kamehameha Secondary, HI)

OL – Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson, OK)

OL – Kodi Greene (Mater Dei, CA)

Maxwell High School All-American Team – Defense

DL – Lamar Brown (University Lab, LA)

DL – Zion Elee (St. Frances Academy, MD)

DL – JD Hill (Mission Viejo, CA)

DL – Luke Wafle (Hun School, NJ)

DL – Richard Wesley (Sierra Canyon, CA)

LB – Jakobe Clapper (St. Xavier, OH)

LB – Tyler Atkinson (Grayson, GA)

LB – TJ White (Jackson Academy, MS)

LB – Nick Abrams (McDonogh School, MD)

DB – Danny Odem (First Academy, FL)

DB – Jett Washington (Bishop Gorman, NV)

DB – Jorden Edmonds (Sprayberry, GA)

DB – John Meredith III (Trinity HS, TX)

DB – Joshua Dobson (Catawba Ridge, SC)

Maxwell High School All-American Team – Special Teams

K – Will Love (Spartanburg, SC)

P – Wade Register (Trinity Christian, GA)

LS – Will Terry (Marvel HS, TX)

ATH – Matt Sieg (Fort Cherry, PA)

ATH – Joey O’Brien (La Salle, PA)