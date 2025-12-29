Lamar Brown, Jackson Cantwell, Zion Elee, headline Maxwell National High School All-American Team
The Maxwell Football Club revealed its inaugural National High School All-American Team, and it features some of the best high school football players in the country.
University Lab’s Lamar Brown, the No. 1 player in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the Class of 2026, led the defensive All-American squad. Joining him is Maryland-bound Zion Elee, ranked fifth in the senior rankings.
Meanwhile, reigning Gatorade National High School Football Player of the Year Jackson Cantwell banners the offensive selection. The All-American Team also includes special teams selections. Here are the complete rosters for the 2025 Maxwell National High School American Team.
Maxwell High School All-American Team – Offense
QB – Elijah Haven (Dunham School, LA)
QB – Jett Thomalla (Millard South, NE)
RB – Ezavier Cromwell (Jackson, AL)
RB – David Gabriel-Georges (Baylor School, TN)
RB – Landen Williams-Callis (Randle, TX)
WR – Trent Mosley (Santa Margarita Catholic, CA)
WR – Roye Oliver III (Hamilton, AZ)
WR – Jermaine Bishop (Willis, TX)
WR – CJ Sadler (Cass Technical, MI)
TE – Kaiden Prothro (Bowdon, GA)
OL – Felix Ojo (Lake Ridge, TX)
OL – Jackson Cantwell (Nixa, MO)
OL – Malakai Lee (Kamehameha Secondary, HI)
OL – Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson, OK)
OL – Kodi Greene (Mater Dei, CA)
Maxwell High School All-American Team – Defense
DL – Lamar Brown (University Lab, LA)
DL – Zion Elee (St. Frances Academy, MD)
DL – JD Hill (Mission Viejo, CA)
DL – Luke Wafle (Hun School, NJ)
DL – Richard Wesley (Sierra Canyon, CA)
LB – Jakobe Clapper (St. Xavier, OH)
LB – Tyler Atkinson (Grayson, GA)
LB – TJ White (Jackson Academy, MS)
LB – Nick Abrams (McDonogh School, MD)
DB – Danny Odem (First Academy, FL)
DB – Jett Washington (Bishop Gorman, NV)
DB – Jorden Edmonds (Sprayberry, GA)
DB – John Meredith III (Trinity HS, TX)
DB – Joshua Dobson (Catawba Ridge, SC)
Maxwell High School All-American Team – Special Teams
K – Will Love (Spartanburg, SC)
P – Wade Register (Trinity Christian, GA)
LS – Will Terry (Marvel HS, TX)
ATH – Matt Sieg (Fort Cherry, PA)
ATH – Joey O’Brien (La Salle, PA)