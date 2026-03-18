Lance Reese steps down as Guntersville (Ala.) football coach

After 16 seasons at the helm of the Guntersville (Ala.) football program, Lance Reese has decided to retire.

According to a team announcement via social media on Tuesday, Reese announced that he’s stepping down and retiring as the Wildcats head coach. During his tenure as head coach, Reese compiled an overall record of 137-46.

“After 35 years as a Guntersville football coach, I am announcing my retirement. It has been one of the great honors of my life to have served 19 years as an assistant coach and 16 years as the head coach,” Reese said in the statement released on social media.

“It was always our goal to not only win games, but to represent Guntersville with pride and to play the game the right way. Wins and championships are special, but the ultimate goal was always bigger than football – to help develop young men who would grow into good husbands and fathers, and who would go out into the world understanding the value of sacrifice, discipline, and hard work. It was an honor to spend my entire career as a Guntersville Wildcat. The tradition and success of Guntersville football has always been important to me.”

Reese was very successful during his time leading the Guntersville football team, including in his final campaign, reaching the AHSAA’s Class 5A playoffs. The longtime head coach reached the postseason 15 of the 16 seasons he coached the Wildcats, winning five region titles along the way.

The Wildcats is coming off a 9-2 season, finishing ranked No. 73 in the state, according to the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Guntersville High School

Guntersville High School, located in Guntersville, AL, serves students in grades 9-12 and is well-known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The Wildcats excel in football and basketball, consistently competing at a high level in Alabama’s 5A division. The school fosters a culture of school spirit and achievement, proudly represented by their cardinal and white colors. With a rich history in both academics and extracurriculars, Guntersville continues to uphold a standard of excellence.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.