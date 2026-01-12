Last-second dunk propels Brewster Academy (N.H.) past top-ranked Link Academy (Mo.)

A last-second slam dunk from Fairfield commit Brayden Jones gave Brewster Academy (N.H.) a massive 61-60 upset win over Link Academy (Mo.), the No. 1 team in the nation, on Sunday at the La Porte Invitational.

It’s the first loss of the season for Link, which entered the day at 14-0 and atop the Massey Ratings.

With just 7.1 seconds to go and trailing by a point, sophomore four-star point guard Michai White burst down the right toward the baseline, drew in the interior defender and dished it to Jones, who rose up and slammed it home through contact.

Link junior four-star point guard Davion Thompson attempted a near-half-court heave at the buzzer, but it rattled off the iron, giving Brewster the big victory:

White was one of three in double-figures for the Bobcats on Sunday. He poured in 18 on 7-14 shooting and also had three assists, including the game-winning pass. Junior four-star PG Antonio Pemberton was right behind White with 17 points, a game-high seven assists and three boards. The game-winning dunk was Jones’ lone field goal attempt.

In the loss, Link was paced by senior four-star power forward Tristan Reed. The Mississippi State signee and top-100 overall prospect had 18 points on 8-9 shooting and also finished with a game-high eight rebounds. Thompson had 13 points, four rebounds and four assists, while senior four-star PG and Michigan State signee Carlos Medlock Jr. had nine points, five dimes and four rebounds.

Brewster found a way to win despite being dominated on the glass. Link won the rebound battle 32-18 and shot 48 percent from the floor. The Bobcats shot 47 percent as a team and hung tough all game. The No. 24 team in the nation — per the Rivals Composite Rankings — just picked up its biggest victory of the season. They are now 15-1 this season.

On Friday, Brewster defeated Tennessee Collegiate 69-59 at La Porte. Link won its first game on Friday, too, rolling past Iowa United 73-54.

