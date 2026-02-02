Lee Munn tabbed as next Southlake Carroll (TX) head coach

Carroll ISD held a meeting on Monday night and decided who the next head coach of the Southlake Carroll (TX) football program will be.

According to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the program will promote defensive coordinator Lee Munn to become Southlake Carroll’s next head football coach. Munn has spent the last eight years on the Southlake Carroll coaching staff as the Dragons’ defensive coordinator.

Munn takes over at Southlake Carroll will have to replace longtime Dragons’ head coach Riley Dodge, who left last month to take an assistant coaching position at SMU. Dodge led the Dragons to a 14-1 record this past 2025 campaign and reaching the UIL Class 6A, Division II state semifinals.

The new Dragons’ head boss will inherit a cupboard will not be bare at Southlake Carroll as they’re slated to return Oklahoma commit Luke Wilson and Michigan pledge Tristan Dare on the offensive line.

The Dragons ended this past season finishing ranked No. 4 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Southlake Carroll High School

Southlake Carroll High School, located in Southlake, Texas, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and future careers. Southlake Carroll’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.

