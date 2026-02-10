Leeland Hamilton named next head football coach at Hillsboro (TX)

Hillsboro‘s (TX) football program has had one winning season in the last two decades of playing on the Texas gridiron and their hoping the latest hiring will turn around the fortunes of the Eagles.

According to a social media announcement via Instagram by the Hillsboro ISD on Monday, the Eagles have tabbed Morton Ranch offensive/recruiting coordinator Leeland Hamilton as the program’s next head football coach.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach at Hillsboro HS,” Hamilton said on social media about his hiring at Hillsboro. “Thank you to the entire Morton Ranch Community especially Coach Cavallo!! Thank you to the decision makers at Hillsboro ISD for this amazing opportunity!”

Hamilton leaves a Morton Ranch team that finished 3-7 in 2025, but offensively did put up some solid numbers under his watch. Last season, the Mavericks totaled nearly 3,000 yards of total offense along with 21 touchdowns.

Now Hamilton will be tasked with a Hillsboro team that didn’t struggle to score points (272 points in 2025), but couldn’t turn that into victories as the Eagles went 2-8 last fall. The one time Hillsboro finished above the .500 mark in the last 20 years was back in 2021, according to MaxPreps, when the Eagles went 6-5.

The Eagles finished as the No. 796 team in Texas, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

