High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Texas, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Out of the Lone Star State, another one of the better known high school football programs in Legacy School of Sports Sciences recently released their 2026 schedule. The Titans have several major programs from around the nation they will be facing off against it, Baylor School (Tenn.), Catholic (La.) and St. John’s College (D.C.), with a tentative tilt versus IMG Academy (Fla.) on Sep. 26.

Michael Bishop, a former Kansas State quarterback, and 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, left Legacy SSS to join the University of Houston’s coaching staff back in December. The Titans will look to life after Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Keisean Henderson, who played behind center for Bishop last season at Legacy School of Sports Sciences.

The full Legacy School of Sports Sciences 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times included.

Aug. 26 – at Celina

Sep. 4 – at St. Charles Catholic

Sep. 11 – Argyle

Sep. 18 – Carthage

Sep. 26 – IMG Academy (Fla.) – Tentative

Oct. 16 – Baylor School (Tenn.)

Oct. 24 – St. John’s College (D.C.)

Nov. 6 – Catholic (La.)

Nov. 14 – Cornerstone Christian

Legacy SSS finished last season with a 4-4 record, with the Titans finishing as the No. 248 ranked team in the state according to final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Legacy School of Sports Sciences

Legacy School of Sports Sciences (LSSS) in Spring, Texas, is a premier private high school dedicated to integrating rigorous academics with elite athletic development. Focused on preparing students for success both in the classroom and on the field, LSSS offers specialized programs that support aspiring collegiate and professional athletes. With state-of-the-art facilities and a faculty of industry professionals, LSSS empowers students to pursue excellence in sports and education.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Texas.