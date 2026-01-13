Legendary Alabama high school football coach calls for crackdown on rules

Legendary Central of Clay County (Ala.) head football coach Danny Horn, 63, has been mulling the possibility of retirement, according to a report, but before he makes a final call on that he’s making one towards the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA): Enforce the rules.

According to a report by Call News, Horn, who is the state’s most winningest head football coach at 374-100, spoke to the local outlet about numerous topics, which included about the current state of Alabama high school football.

“We’re at a crossroads in high school,” Horn said via the report. “If you’re not going to enforce the rules, then they’re going to keep breaking them. We’re not on a level playing field because of all the recruiting. The Alabama High School Athletic Association has always had rules that you’re supposed to go by but a lot of places are not doing it and that’s what’s got us in a mess now. People tell me all the time, ‘Well, this is a new era.’ I’m tired of hearing it. It’s not a new era. The rules have been there for years and some people are not going by them.”

Horn went on to say in the report that he felt the AHSAA was fearful of lawsuits against the association.

“But the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s got lawyers too,” Horn added via the Call News report. “There’s got to be consequences when you don’t obey the rules. Some of these coaches say, ‘We’re doing a kid a favor.’ You’re not doing a kid a favor. You’re doing yourself a favor.”

“They’re not coming for academics. Don’t sit there and tell me the reason why you are getting a lot of transfers is because of your academics. I ain’t buying that. I’m not the smartest guy around but I’ve got common sense.”

Having one of Alabama high school football most decorated coaches speaking out against what looks to be a new wave of coaches and players might be a driving force into why Horn is at least considering calling it a career.

Horn has already won 374 games and is tied with two other head coaches in Thompson’s Mark Freeman and former UMS-Wright coach Terry Curtis, for the most Alabama high school football state championships with eight apiece.

Central of Clay County finished the 2025 season with a 12-2 record and was the state’s No. 31st ranked team, according to the final Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Central of Clay County High School

Central of Clay County High School, located in Lineville, Alabama, serves students in grades 9 through 12. The school emphasizes a strong educational foundation alongside a vibrant athletics program, which includes football and basketball, fostering teamwork and discipline among its student-athletes. The Volunteers have a notable presence in local sports, actively competing in various competitions within the Alabama High School Athletic Association. With a commitment to excellence, both academically and athletically, Central High promotes the development of well-rounded individuals prepared for future challenges.

